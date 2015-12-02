FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, a day ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil new economic stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 21 points, or 0.3 percent higher, Germany’s DAX to open up by 24 points, or 0.2 percent higher, and for France’s CAC 40 to open up by 8 points, or 0.2 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary, dollar knocked after weak U.S. data > US STOCKS-Wall St gains with healthcare, upbeat auto sales > Nikkei flat in choppy trade > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on disappointing data > FOREX-Dollar takes breather after downbeat data, euro fragile ahead of ECB > PRECIOUS-Gold clings to gains, but outlook bearish ahead of US jobs > METALS-London copper down on bleak demand view, short covering risk seen > Oil prices fall on rising U.S. stockpiles, weak China outlook (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.