European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, helped by gains on U.S. and Asian stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 37-38 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 99-102 points, or 0.9-0.95 percent higher, while France’s CAC was expected to open up by 38-66 points, or 0.8-1.4 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed down 0.3 percent on Friday, near a three-week low, as equity markets fell back in the wake of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest stimulus measures, which disappointed some investors who had wanted the ECB to do more.

COMPANY NEWS:

ANSALDO :

Italy’s market regulator Consob has given the green light to the mandatory tender offer on rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS by Japan’s Hitachi at 9.5 euros per share, Hitachi said in a statement on Saturday.

BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc plans to cut more jobs in its investment banking unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the British bank steps up efforts to slash costs and boost profit.

BHP BILLITON :

Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton PLC will cut 76 jobs from its Canadian potash operations due to low commodity prices, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

CMA CGM/NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES:

French shipping company CMA CGM SA has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Singapore’s Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) for S$2.26 billion ($1.61 billion) from state investor Temasek Holdings.

FERROVIAL :

Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA on Monday made a cut-price offer for the firm running Australia’s controversial offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target’s poor standing with investors as an opportunity for growth. Ferrovial offered A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed Broadspectrum Ltd, well short of the A$1 billion it offered a year ago in a proposal the camp operator rejected as too low.

GLENCORE :

Glencore Plc, a global miner and trading company under pressure due to concerns about its huge debt pile, will inform investors this week that it expects to complete its $10 billion debt reduction plan ahead of its schedule, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1LX7uIe)

NOVARTIS :

Novartis’ phase III study for its acute myeloid leukemia (AML) drug showed it improved overall survival by 23 percent for patients with FLT3 mutations, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday.

RENAULT :

Renault is drawing up proposals to relinquish some power over alliance partner Nissan, sources said, and will on Monday begin shoring up boardroom support in the final days before a likely clash with the French government.

TELECOM ITALIA :

The Italian government has no intention of buying a stake in Telecom Italia to balance the growing influence of French investors in the phone group, two sources close to the matter said.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen has denied a report saying its chief executive and chairman were urged on Sunday by its third-largest shareholder to reduce the influence of VW’s powerful unions as it battles to overcome its emissions scandal.

CEO Matthias Mueller and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch met with leaders of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Doha on Sunday to discuss the state of investigations into its cheating of emissions tests, as well as VW’s new company structure and future business focus, two people familiar with the matter said.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up but wary of China data, oil pressured > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies after U.S. payrolls report > Nikkei rises after strong U.S. jobs data suggests imminent rate hike > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise in volatile session > FOREX-Dollar steadier after job data bolsters case for Dec U.S. rate hike > PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week high after U.S. jobs data triggers short covering > METALS-London copper near 1-week top as shorts rush to cover > OPEC decision to keep output high pulls oil prices close to 2015 lows