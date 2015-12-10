FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Thursday, Dec 10
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday, Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 20 to 31 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 50 to 58 points lower, or down up to 0.5 percent, and France's
CAC 40 to open down 30 to 32 points, or 0.7 percent lower.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:    
    
 Industria de                        Nine Months 2015 Industria de
 Diseno Textil SA                    Diseno Textil SA Earnings Release
 Whitbread PLC                       Q3 2015 Whitbread PLC Trading
                                     Statement Release
 Centrica PLC                        Centrica PLC Trading Update
                                     Release
 TUI AG                              Full Year 2015 TUI AG Earnings
                                     Release
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips as weak oil feeds growth worries    
  > US STOCKS-Wall St falls alongside oil on global growth concerns    
  > Nikkei slips as sliding oil, firmer yen hurt sentiment            
  > TREASURIES-Prices rise on safety bid as oil, stocks slide        
  > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses, Aussie soars on jobs surprise        
  > PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight as possible U.S. rate hike looms        
  > METALS-Shanghai metals climb on hopes for government support         
  > Crude prices rises on dip in crude inventories, but glut still bites    
 
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.