European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 11, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, with a leading regional equity index set for a weekly loss, as falling commodity prices have put pressure on markets before a widely expected rise in U.S. interest rates next week.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 14-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen flat to down by 13 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen down by 2-12 points, or down by up to 0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, having at one staged touched a two-month low.

The index is down by around 6 percent in December, having fallen after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors with only limited new economic stimulus measures this month, and the index is also down 2 percent this week. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks head for weekly loss, China yuan hits 4-1/2-yr low > US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher but pares gains with oil slide > Nikkei rebounds as Wall St gains, retreat in yen helps sentiment > TREASURIES-Yields rise as U.S. stocks rebound > FOREX-Dollar steady after euro jump loses steam, Aussie trims gains > PRECIOUS-Gold poised for 7th drop in eight weeks on U.S. rate hike bets > METALS-London copper climbs in quiet trade ahead of Fed > Crude oil holds at 7-yr lows as global glut persists (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

