European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, with a leading regional equity index set for a weekly loss, as falling commodity prices put pressure on markets before a widely expected rise in U.S. interest rates next week.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 14-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen flat to down by 13 points, or 0.1 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen down by 2-12 points, or down by up to 0.3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, having at one staged touched a two-month low.

The index is down by around 6 percent in December, losing ground after the European Central Bank disappointed some investors with only limited new economic stimulus measures this month, and the index is also down 2 percent this week.

COMPANY NEWS:

AMS AG :

Swiss-listed Austrian technology group AMS said it was surprised by a newspaper report that it had run into problems with key contracts to supply Apple, which knocked its shares down by a fifth on Thursday.

BMW :

The Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board approved the sale of the new 2016 BMW diesel X5 after government testing found no evidence of software to evade emissions standards, the government said Thursday.

BOUYGUES /ORANGE :

France’s Economy Minister said he did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the country’s telecoms sector to three operators from four, as state-controlled telecoms group Orange started talks about possibly buying a stake in Bouygues Telecom.

ENEL :

Italy’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Enel for alleged abuse of a dominant market position, potentially casting a shadow over the power utility’s efforts to help the government roll out a domestic fiber-optic network.

FIAT CHRYSLER :

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday it is fining Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV $70 million for failing to report vehicle crash deaths and injuries since 2003.

RENAULT :

Eleventh-hour talks to resolve a power struggle over French government influence at Renault are making headway, sources said, ahead of a Friday deadline set by the carmaker and Japanese alliance partner Nissan .

STANDARD CHARTERED :

Standard Chartered said it raised 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue. The Asia-focused lender launched the rights issue last month to bolster its balance sheet.

UNICREDIT :

UniCredit will have to meet a capital ratio of 10 percent from Jan. 1 following the European Central Bank's so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.