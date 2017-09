LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is likely to open about 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain around 30 points, or 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise about 16 points, or 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to IG.

Reporting by Atul Prakash