European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower at open
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, tracking falls in Asian and U.S. equity markets and settling back after a surge higher in the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 17-22 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 79-86 points, or 0.8 percent lower, while France’s CAC was expected to fall by 22-25 points, or 0.5 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise and the prospect of further tightening as a sign of confidence in the world’s biggest economy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks down, Japan gives up brief gains after BOJ stimulus > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as growth fears resurface after three-day rally > TREASURIES-Prices on long-dated bonds up, significant bull-flattening > Dollar slips vs yen after BOJ stimulus disappoints > Gold holds losses from biggest dip in 5 months after Fed rate hike > Copper eyes biggest weekly drop in one month > Oil heads for third weekly loss after new signs of inventory building

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
