European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower at open

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Friday, tracking falls in Asian and U.S. equity markets and settling back after a surge higher in the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 17-22 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 79-86 points, or 0.8 percent lower, while France’s CAC was expected to fall by 22-25 points, or 0.5 percent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise and the prospect of further tightening as a sign of confidence in the world’s biggest economy. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks down, Japan gives up brief gains after BOJ stimulus > US STOCKS-Wall St falls as growth fears resurface after three-day rally > TREASURIES-Prices on long-dated bonds up, significant bull-flattening > Dollar slips vs yen after BOJ stimulus disappoints > Gold holds losses from biggest dip in 5 months after Fed rate hike > Copper eyes biggest weekly drop in one month > Oil heads for third weekly loss after new signs of inventory building