European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - European equity futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX, French CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all up by between 1-1.2 percent.

European stock markets had closed down flat on Tuesday at the end of a volatile’s day trading, which saw Spanish equities rebound from an earlier sell-off caused by concerns over a political deadlock in Madrid.

COMPANY NEWS:

ASTRAZENECA :

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved AztraZeneca’s drug Zurampic to treat a condition associated with gout to be used in combination with another type of drug that reduces production of uric acid in the body.

BASF /SEQUA PETROLEUM:

Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602 million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF, citing a poor market environment.

BG /ROYAL DUTCH SHELL :

Royal Dutch Shell’s proposed $53 billion takeover of rival BG Group will work even if future oil prices are in the low $60s a barrel, it said on Tuesday in announcing another $5 billion cut in spending next year to weather low oil prices.

HENKEL :

Germany’s Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc’s purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA’s beauty care unit.

SANOFI :

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a single daily insulin injection to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

SHIRE /BAXALTA :

Drug maker Shire Plc has made a new acquisition offer for peer Baxalta International Inc that is roughly in line with the latter’s valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming weeks likely, people familiar with the matter said.

SYNGENTA :

Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta is in talks with Monsanto , ChemChina and other rivals but has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel Demare told a Swiss newspaper.

VALEO :

French car parts maker Valeo said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy bus air conditioning supplier Spheros from German buyout group Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Porsche workers have agreed to concessions worth several hundred million euros to secure production of an all-electric sports car at the manufacturer's biggest plant, a spokesman for the company said.