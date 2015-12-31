European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower at open

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, with weak oil prices weighing on global equity markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 22 points, or 0.4 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to open down by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin, with many markets due to shut earlier than usual for the New Year holiday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, Asia shares see subdued end to year dominated by Fed, China > US STOCKS-Oil bogs down Wall St as S&P 500 clings to gain for 2015 > Nikkei edges up on final day of 2015; ends year up 9.1 pct > TREASURIES-Bond prices flat as stocks slide; 7-year auction weak > FOREX-Dollar gains against commodity currencies on oil weakness > PRECIOUS-Gold poised for third annual loss; 2016 outlook bleak > METALS-Copper faces biggest annual loss in 7 years, nickel worst hit > Oil ends 2015 in downbeat mood; hangover to be long, painful (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)