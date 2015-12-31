European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower at open

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, with weak oil prices weighing on global equity markets.

Futures on Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC both dipped by 0.1 percent by 0720 GMT.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin, with many markets due to shut earlier than usual for the New Year holiday.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Spain’s multinational Abengoa SA said on Wednesday it is seeking buyers to revive transmission-line and other construction projects in Brazil that the company had suspended after filing for creditor protection in Spanish courts.

ACS :

ACS has won a contract in Israel worth about 480 million euros ($524.54 million) to do the electricity works on a train line, Expansion reported on Thursday.

AIRBUS :

European planemaker Airbus has pushed back the delivery of its first A320neo aircraft to the start of 2016, it said on Wednesday, missing a goal to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its initial customer by the end of 2015.

INSURERS/BRITISH STORMS:

Torrential rain and gale force winds battered northern Britain on Wednesday, cutting power to thousands of homes and forcing some to evacuate flooded streets in the third major storm in a month. The Environment Agency said Britain had faced an extraordinary period of severe weather and flooding in December, with consultants PwC warning that the latest deluge from Storm Frank could take total losses above 3 billion pounds ($4.5 billion).

ITALIAN BANKS:

Four Italian banks rescued last month from collapse will be sold by late spring, the chairman of the lenders said on Wednesday, as Rome comes under pressure from Brussels to find buyers quickly.

JOHN LEWIS:

John Lewis, Britain’s biggest department store chain, posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in sales in the week to Dec. 26, boosted by shoppers going to its website and mobile app to buy gadgets such as gaming devices and wearable technology.

LVMH :

LVMH-backed private equity group L Capital plans to sell its 8 percent holding in unlisted Indian retailer Fabindia Overseas and is targeting $100 million, The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, Asia shares see subdued end to year dominated by Fed, China > US STOCKS-Oil bogs down Wall St as S&P 500 clings to gain for 2015 > Nikkei edges up on final day of 2015; ends year up 9.1 pct > TREASURIES-Bond prices flat as stocks slide; 7-year auction weak > FOREX-Dollar gains against commodity currencies on oil weakness > PRECIOUS-Gold poised for third annual loss; 2016 outlook bleak > METALS-Copper faces biggest annual loss in 7 years, nickel worst hit > Oil ends 2015 in downbeat mood; hangover to be long, painful (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)