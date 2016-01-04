European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, tracking a pullback on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while weak Chinese economic data was also expected to weigh on shares.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 37 points, or 0.6 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 162 points, or 1.5 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was seen down by 33 points, or 0.7 percent lower.

China’s factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.

The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with China’s benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7 percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading for the rest of the day. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies tumble; oil jumps at start of 2016 > US STOCKS-Wall Street suffers feeble end to turbulent 2015 > Tokyo’s Nikkei share average falls 3.00 pct > TREASURIES-Bond prices end turbulent 2015 higher > FOREX-Dollar drops vs yen as geopolitical woes, China data sap risk appetite > PRECIOUS-Gold up on safe-haven bids as stocks, dollar slide on Mid-East tensions > METALS-London copper starts 2016 on soft footing as small China factories slow > Oil surges on Saudi Arabia, Iran tensions as 2016 trading starts (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)