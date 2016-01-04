European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(Adds company news items)

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, tracking a pullback on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while weak Chinese economic data was also expected to weigh on shares.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 37 points, or 0.6 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 162 points, or 1.5 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was seen down by 33 points, or 0.7 percent lower.

China’s factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.

The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with China’s benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7 percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading for the rest of the day.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS :

European planemaker Airbus has won a deal to sell three A380 superjumbo jets to Japan’s biggest carrier ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T in a deal valued at about 150 billion yen ($1.25 billion), the Nikkei reported.

LOMBARD ODIER:

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier said it would pay $99.8 million under a non-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities to settle an investigation into allegations it helped wealthy American clients evade taxes.

ORANGE /BOUYGUES :

France’s state-controlled telecoms group Orange signed a confidentiality agreement with conglomerate Bouygues with a view to buying its telecoms arm for 10 billion euros ($10.86 billion) in cash and shares, a French newspaper said on Sunday.

SAP :

A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

TESCO :

Tesco’s subsidiary in Turkey has decided to hang onto some of its stores instead of selling them to rival Turkish retailer Begendik after their performance improved strongly, it said on Saturday.

VONTOBEL :

Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the firm’s most influential investors, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 99, the Swiss bank said on Monday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies tumble; oil jumps at start of 2016 > US STOCKS-Wall Street suffers feeble end to turbulent 2015 > Tokyo’s Nikkei share average falls 3.00 pct > TREASURIES-Bond prices end turbulent 2015 higher > FOREX-Dollar drops vs yen as geopolitical woes, China data sap risk appetite > PRECIOUS-Gold up on safe-haven bids as stocks, dollar slide on Mid-East tensions > METALS-London copper starts 2016 on soft footing as small China factories slow > Oil surges on Saudi Arabia, Iran tensions as 2016 trading starts (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)