European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall sharply

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European equity futures fell sharply on Monday, as weak Chinese economic data weighed on world stock markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and German DAX fell between 2.1-2.5 percent, while futures on Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC fell between 1.2-1.4 percent.

China’s factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world’s second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.

The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with China’s benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7 percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading for the rest of the day.

COMPANY NEWS:

ADIDAS :

Adidas expects to have achieved record sales in China of more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2015, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper cites company CEO Herbert Hainer as saying in an interview. On 2016 in general, Hainer said: “I am very confident; our order books for the first half of 2016 are full. The group is again planning a clear increase in sales and earnings.”

AIRBUS :

European planemaker Airbus has won a deal to sell three A380 superjumbo jets to Japan’s biggest carrier ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T in a deal valued at about 150 billion yen ($1.25 billion), the Nikkei reported.

BRITAIN/BANKS:

Two more investment banks have reported paying zero tax in Britain in 2014, prompting the opposition Labour party to urge the government to reverse a tax change it made for banks last year.

COMMERZBANK :

The lender wants to boost business with wealthy customers in Germany and plans to raise the number of wealth management advisory offices to more than 100 by mid-2016 from 42 currently, business head Gustav Holtkemper told Euro am Sonntag newspaper. The move aimed to challenge the expansion by savings and cooperative banks into the business, he said.

LOMBARD ODIER:

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier said it would pay $99.8 million under a non-prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities to settle an investigation into allegations it helped wealthy American clients evade taxes.

ORANGE /BOUYGUES :

France’s state-controlled telecoms group Orange signed a confidentiality agreement with conglomerate Bouygues with a view to buying its telecoms arm for 10 billion euros ($10.86 billion) in cash and shares, a French newspaper said on Sunday.

SAP :

A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

SHIRE :

Shire appears to be inching towards an agreement with Baxalta , the producer of specialist treatments for cancer and haemophilia, that the Dublin-based pharmaceuticals company has been trying to buy since last summer, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1JSdWAT)

TESCO :

Tesco’s subsidiary in Turkey has decided to hang onto some of its stores instead of selling them to rival Turkish retailer Begendik after their performance improved strongly, it said on Saturday.

VONTOBEL :

Vontobel Holding Honorary Chairman Hans Vontobel, one of the firm’s most influential investors, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 99, the Swiss bank said on Monday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies tumble; oil jumps at start of 2016 > US STOCKS-Wall Street suffers feeble end to turbulent 2015 > Tokyo’s Nikkei share average falls 3.00 pct > TREASURIES-Bond prices end turbulent 2015 higher > FOREX-Dollar drops vs yen as geopolitical woes, China data sap risk appetite > PRECIOUS-Gold up on safe-haven bids as stocks, dollar slide on Mid-East tensions > METALS-London copper starts 2016 on soft footing as small China factories slow > Oil surges on Saudi Arabia, Iran tensions as 2016 trading starts (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)