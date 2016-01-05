FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen bouncing back
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen bouncing back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 42 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.94 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 75 to 100 points, or as much as 0.97 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 41 to 50 points, or as much as 1.11 percent, on Tuesday.

In the previous session, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 2.5 percent, its biggest one-day drop since a 3.3 percent fall on Dec. 3, as weak Chinese data weighed on world stock markets. The euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 index fell 3.1 percent, while Germany’s DAX slumped 4.3 percent.

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
