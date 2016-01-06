FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 32 to 42 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX to open down 65 to 98 points, or up to 1 percent lower, and France’s CAC 40 to open 11 to 27 points lower, or 0.6 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit by China worries, N.Korea test > US STOCKS-Wall St stabilizes after Monday’s steep declines > Nikkei hits 2-1/2 month low on China worries, N Korea uncertainty > TREASURIES-Long-dated yields rise on less global growth jitters > FOREX-Yen jumps after China data, North Korea drive risk-aversion > PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains in choppy trading on safe haven demand > METALS-London copper drifts as China caution persists > Oil prices give up earlier gains; languish near 11-year lows

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
