European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower at open

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European stock markets were expected to open down sharply on Monday, tracking losses on Asian markets as doubts mounted about Beijing’s ability to manage the world’s second-biggest economy.

Financial bookmakers expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 21-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 134-155 points, or 1.4-1.6 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen down by 42-54 points, or 1.0-1.3 percent lower.

China guided its yuan currency stronger for a second straight session on Monday, in a move that might calm concerns about how ready Beijing is to let the currency depreciate, but added to doubts over Beijing’s ultimate policy intent, and the move failed to stop investors selling Chinese shares.

Figures out over the weekend showed Chinese consumer inflation stuck at a subdued 1.6 percent in December, while producer prices were down a steep 5.9 percent on the year - a deflationary pulse that is being felt across the globe.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.5 percent on Friday, and lost 7 percent over the course of last week - its worst week since August 2011.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS :

Deliveries of two Airbus A400M military transport planes to Turkey in 2016 are expected to be delayed and talks are ongoing on delivery of a replacement for one that crashed on its maiden flight last year, a defence official told Reuters.

BG /ROYAL DUTCH SHELL :

Royal Dutch Shell’s bid to acquire BG Group was dealt a blow on Friday when a first major shareholder said it would vote against the $49 billion deal due to a weak outlook for oil prices and risks related to BG’s assets in Brazil.

DAIMLER :

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz luxury brand will continue to enjoy growth in China, the world’s largest auto market, Daimler board member Hubertus Troska said on Sunday.

LVMH /LOUIS VUITTON:

French luxury goods firm Louis Vuitton is seeking damages from three people convicted of offering counterfeit versions of its clothing, shoes and handbags on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s popular Taobao shopping website, a Beijing court said.

LUFTHANSA :

Lufthansa said it expected its fuel bill to be 14 percent lower in 2016 thanks to falling oil prices, which will help boost its profit next year after record earnings in 2015.

QIAGEN :

German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimates sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.

SAP :

German business software giant SAP is expected to hit the high-end of its 2015 operating profit forecast, helped by solid renewals of higher-margin licensed software.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen AG will propose to U.S. authorities a new catalytic converter system that could be fitted to about 430,000 cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Sunday.

