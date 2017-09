European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 2-31 points higher, or 0.03-0.54 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 2-87 points higher, or 0.02-0.90 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 32 points higher, or 0.76 percent, or 2 points lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks rise as ECB soothes nervous markets, oil extends bounce > Badly bruised Wall Street finds solace in oil rebound > Tokyo’s Nikkei share average closes up 5.88 pct > U.S. bond prices fall as stock, oil markets recover > Dollar firms on divergent monetary policy expectations > Gold under pressure as ECB hint hits euro; set for modest weekly gain > London copper set for biggest weekly gain since October > Oil prices bounce as cold U.S., EU weather buoys demand

Reporting by Danilo Masoni