European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, helped by gains on Asian markets and another rebound in oil prices.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 38 points, or 0.6 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 73 points, or 0.8 percent higher, while France’s CAC 40 was seen up by 29 points, or 0.7 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 3 percent on Friday, with the index also marking its first weekly rise of the year last week, and that momentum was expected to continue at the start of trading on Monday.

Asian stocks on Monday moved further away from four-year lows struck last week, as a cold spell in parts of the northern hemisphere pushed oil prices higher and relieved some of the bearish pressure on global markets.

World equities also took heart from the European Central Bank last week signalling additional monetary easing steps to come, raising hopes that other central banks, like the Bank of Japan, would take the same path.

COMPANY NEWS:

AURELIUS :

German financial investor Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), and remains on the lookout for takeover targets, Chief Executive Dirk Markus told the weekly Euro am Sonntag.

BT :

Britain’s BT should be forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday.

GAF/ICOPAL:

GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, has agreed to acquire Danish peer Icopal A/S for about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), in a deal that will dramatically expand the privately held company’s presence in Europe.

SAIPEM :

Italian oil service group Saipem said it had trimmed its sales guidance for last year and might have to review its recent four-year business plan targets if oil prices remained at current low levels.

SIEMENS :

Siemens AG, Europe’s biggest industrial group, has agreed to buy CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering software firm, for close to $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen’s development of software to cheat diesel-emissions tests was an open secret in its engine development department, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW’s internal investigation.

WINCOR :

German automated teller machine and banking services firm Wincor Nixdorf raised its forecast for operating profit after first-quarter earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to higher sales and restructuring. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)