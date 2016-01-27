European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Asian markets, while technology stocks could be in focus after Apple forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 11 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen down by 30 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen down by 11 points, or 0.3 percent lower.

Apple Inc predicted its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market showed signs of weakening, suggesting the technology company’s period of exponential growth may be ending.

The update from Apple could impact European chipmaker stocks such as ARM , Dialog and ASML, which typically provide components used in iPhones.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices although crude oil futures prices fell back again on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)