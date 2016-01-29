European Factors to Watch-Shares seen getting BoJ boost

(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to bounce back on Friday, tracking a strong rally in Asian shares after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by adopting negative interest rates to boost the economy.

Japan’s central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank.

“European markets are expected to get a major boost after the Bank of Japan became the latest central bank to adopt negative interest rates,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said.

“It’s clear that they are not going to be the last central bank to take such action in the coming months, the ECB this month indicated that it would also consider easing further at its next meeting in March.”

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX , France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all up between 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent by 0728 GMT.

Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.8 percent, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.8 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.7 percent in the previous session, while the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 2.1 percent.

COMPANY NEWS

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan lender posted an annual profit for the first time in five years on Thursday, helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial derivative trade.

Monte Paschi’s CEO Fabrizio Viola told Italian broadcaster SKY news on Thursday that there are no new factors that can explain the recent performance of the stock. The bank is in good shape, Viola said, adding the scheme approved by the government to help banks offload their bad loans was a step in the right direction. He did not specify whether the lender would join the scheme.

TELIASONERA

Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above expectations and unveiled a new dividend policy in the wake of its plans to exit its Central Asian markets.

CAIXABANK

Spain’s third-biggest lender Caixabank on Friday posted a 182 million euros ($198 million) loss in the fourth quarter of 2015 after it was hit by one-off costs, including writedowns at energy firm Repsol in which it holds a stake.

BANCO SABADELL

Spanish lender Banco Sabadell posted a 91 percent jump in full-year net profit, boosted by the acquisition of British peer TSB which more than offset rising provisions against bad loans in the fourth quarter.

BANCO POPULAR

Spain’s mid-sized lender Banco Popular reported a 68 percent drop in full-year net profit to 105 million euros ($114 million), missing both a 400-million-euros target and analysts’ expectations.

YARA

Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to its plants in France and Trinidad, the firm said in a profit warning on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Mexico’s ICA has filed a criminal complaint against employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the embattled construction firm, according to three sources close to the matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Merger talks between Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) took a big step forward on Thursday when Rome backed a tie-up.

CASINO

French retail group Casino’s sale of its Thai and Vietnam units has drawn the eye of Singapore’s Dairy Farm International Holdings and South Korea’s Lotte Shopping but they’ll need punchy bids to go up against deep-pocketed Thai tycoons, bankers said.

AIRBUS

Aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday signed a deal to sell Iran 118 passenger planes worth at least $25 billion at list prices in an agreement much talked about in the industry since Western sanctions were lifted against Tehran this year.

BT GROUP

BT completes the acquisition of the country’s biggest mobile network operator EE on Friday, opening the way to creating a single integrated network offering a combination of telecoms and TV services that competitors are scrabbling to match.

TELEFONICA

Telecoms group Telefonica said it had reached a deal with unions that will enable it to cut staff costs by 370 million euros per year from 2017 onwards.

Separately, Mexico will launch on Friday a long-delayed tender for one of the largest infrastructure projects under President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale telecoms network that will cover most of the country.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The board member responsible for the Asia-Pacific region has resigned, FMC said on Thursday.

RWE

German local town shareholders in RWE have criticised RWE CEO Peter Terium over the departure of RWE Germany head Arndt Neuhaus, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday.

KUONI The Swiss travel group said on Thursday Sweden’s EQT was its preferred suitor among several potential bidders wooing the group and final negotiations were now in progress.

LUFTHANSA

The airline is offering pregnant travellers booked on flights to Zika-hit areas the chance to rebook, a spokesman said Thursday. Other airlines are offering similar rebooking options.

MAUREL & PROM

French oil and gas junior Maurel & Prom has cut planned investments for 2016 by 70 percent to $45 million, and its exploration budget by 63 percent, as it reported a 50 percent fall in 2015 revenue.

STRAUMANN

Medical device makers Dentsply International Inc and Straumann Holding AG are among the companies considering bids to acquire Israeli dental business MIS Implants Technologies Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/1JIN37X

ALSTOM

French train maker Alstom says completed buy back offer, repurchased 91.5 millions of shares representing around 29.5 percent of share capital. Also said Henri Poupart-Lafarge was appointed CEO.

SANOFI

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iran’s government aimed at boosting its presence in the country, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

VINCI

Construction company Vinci Airports signs a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of two airports in Iran Expansion of airports in Mashhad and Isfahan, Iran’s 2nd and 5th largest airports respectively.

GAMELOFT PA>

French video games maker Gameloft says FY revenue up 13 pct to 256.2 million euros.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor ad company reported Q4 adjusted revenue up 17.2 pct at 983.9 million euros ($1.08 billion) and 2015 adjusted revenue up 14.0 pct at 3,207.6 million euros. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)