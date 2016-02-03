European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall as oil prices drop

(Adds futures prices, company news items)
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - European equity futures fell on Wednesday, pushed down by weak oil prices which also impacted other equity markets in Asia and the United States.
Futures on the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX , France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all down by between 0.5-0.7 percent.
Asian shares tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices dropped for a third day, prompting investors to seek shelter in safe-haven assets and lifting bonds and gold to multi-month highs.
Oil futures extended losses into a third session on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks last week surged to more than half a billion barrels and as Iran plans to boost exports from March.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, having closed 0.2 percent weaker on Monday. The index is down 8.5 percent so far this year, with global stock markets hit by concerns about a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy and a major consumer of oil and metals.
Syngenta will also be in focus after China’s state-owned ChemChina said it would make an agreed $43 billion bid for the Swiss seeds and pesticides group, marking the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Chinese company.
Power equipment maker ABB said fourth-quarter net profit fell more than two-thirds as the company booked restructuring charges meant to cut costs amid slumping demand for transformers and motors.
French insurer AXA said on Wednesday it reached a deal with OTP Bank to sell its Hungarian banking operations as its AXA Bank Europe unit focuses on the Belgian retail market.
Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 36.4 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 940 million euros ($1 billion), helped by lower provisions against bad loans and beating analysts’ forecast.
Germany’s Hannover Re said substantial price declines in some reinsurance markets at the start of the year did not threaten its goal of earning about 950 million euros ($1.04 billion) in net profit in 2016.
KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, reported worse than expected core earnings on Wednesday due to ongoing declines in sales to business customers and a lost tax benefit.
Novo Nordisk specified its 2016 guidance and lowered its target for long-term profit growth after a slightly weaker than expected fourth quarter.
German lighting group Osram said on Wednesday it swung to a net profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of its stake in China’s Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co and lower restructuring costs.
Engineering group Sandvik posted a marginally deeper than expected fall in fourth quarter core operating earnings on Wednesday and cut its dividend, saying demand had weakened further in the final months of last year.
China’s state-owned ChemChina will make an agreed takeover offer for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta for $465 (473.3 Swiss francs) per share in cash, the companies said on Wednesday.
Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group forecast 2016 sales growth will be well over 5 percent in local currency after reporting 2015 net profit fell 21 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion), hit by foreign exchange losses.
The California Air Resources Board and Environmental Protection Agency said late on Tuesday that Volkswagen AG submitted a plan to fix 80,000 recalled 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars that emit up to nine times legally allowable pollution. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares fall, safe assets shine as oil retreats > US STOCKS-Wall St slides with Exxon, oil; Chipotle dips after close > Nikkei tumbles over 3 pct as falling oil, strong yen hit sentiment > TREASURIES-Yields drop to nine-month lows as oil prices resume slide > Yen rises as oil drop brings focus back to global woes > Gold sticks near 3-month high as risk aversion in play > Copper falls from 4-wk peak as short-covering rally fades > Oil futures drop for 3rd session on rising crude stocks, oversupply (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)