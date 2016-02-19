FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen little changed at open
February 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen little changed at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 6 points lower, or 0.10 percent, and Germany’s DAX to open 7 points higher, or 0.07 percent.

> Asian shares slip from 3-week high as oil rally reverses > Wall St falls, snapping three-day rally; Wal-Mart weighs > Tokyo’s Nikkei share average closes down 1.42 pct > U.S. bond prices jump as Wall Street rally fades > Yen gains as risk assets wobble, hits 2-1/2 year high vs euro > Gold dips, but holds above $1,200 on softer equities > London copper to post fourth weekly gain in five > Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns after US crude stocks hit record

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

