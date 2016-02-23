European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 37 to 39 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 51 to 57 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to drop around 28 points, or 0.7 percent, on Tuesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.7 percent higher in the previous session, but is still down nearly 10 percent since the start of 2016 due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.