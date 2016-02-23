FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 37 to 39 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 51 to 57 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to drop around 28 points, or 0.7 percent, on Tuesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.7 percent higher in the previous session, but is still down nearly 10 percent since the start of 2016 due to concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.