European Factors to Watch-Shares head for weaker start

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 24 to 32 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX to fall 42 to 46 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to drop 20 to 29 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday.

European shares fell in the previous session on weaker oil prices and disappointing updates from companies such as Standard Chartered and BHP Billiton, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index closing 1.3 percent lower.