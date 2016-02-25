FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France’s CAC was seen up by 60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a 1.3 percent slide in the previous session. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as crude heads south > US STOCKS-Bulls chalk one up after late-day surge on Wall St > Nikkei rises on oil price bounce as investors eye G-20 > TREASURIES-Bonds reverse earlier gains as oil, stocks recover > FOREX-Sterling near 7-year low on Brexit fears, others stabilise > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on safe-haven demand, fund purchases > METALS-London copper climbs on weaker dollar, gains in steel > Oil slips as oversupply, slowing growth outweigh strong gasoline demand

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

