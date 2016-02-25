European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher at open

(Adds company news items)
LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday to recover some poise after two consecutive sessions of losses that pushed a benchmark equity index down to a one-week low.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 74-77 points, or 1.3 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 125-127 points, or 1.4 percent higher, while France’s CAC was seen up by 60-61 points, or 1.4-1.5 percent higher.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday at its lowest level in around a week, having extended losses from a 1.3 percent slide in the previous session.
Abengoa SA put its U.S. bioenergy unit into Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday with up to $10 billion in liabilities, the latest twist in the multinational parent’s race to avoid becoming Spain’s largest corporate failure.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, hiked its proposed dividend and forecast challenging markets in Brazil and China after fourth-quarter earnings came in below expectations.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in statement on Wednesday that he did not see how a combination of Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Inc (UTC) would be in his company’s interests.
AXA, Europe’s second-biggest insurer, reported a 12 percent rise in net profit for 2015 on Thursday and said it had delivered on its targets.
BHP Billiton Ltd was sued in the United States by investors who accused the Anglo-Australian mining company of fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks prior to November’s fatal dam burst at a Brazilian mine it co-owned and operated.
Deutsche Telekom, Germany’s biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.
German construction firm Hochtief said its operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros ($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts’ expectations.
NN Group, the Dutch insurer, on Thursday reported lower-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter as its asset management business continued to decline.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta