LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is predicted to open 42 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX is likely to rise 80 points, or 0.9 percent, and France’s CAC 40 is set to gain 32 points, or 0.8 percent, on Friday, according to spreadbetting company IG.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 2 percent at 1,284.58 points in the previous session.