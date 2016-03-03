FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2016

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 1 points lower, or 0.02 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 21 points higher, or 0.21 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 3 points higher, or 0.07 percent. > Asia shares scale 2-month peak, commodities on the mend > Wall St rises late, led by energy and bank shares > Nikkei rises to 3-1/2 week high on heartier risk appetite > U.S. bond yields climb on subsiding concerns about growth > Dollar gains with Friday’s US jobs data in focus > Gold slips as risk appetite back in vogue, ETF inflows support > London copper hits fresh three-month high as risk appetite holds > Oil prices edge up as confidence rises that market has bottomed (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

