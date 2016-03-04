European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - European equity futures rose on Friday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to allow European stock markets to regain their rising momentum.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all up by between 0.5-0.7 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, although the index has risen for five of the last six sessions.

After a turbulent start to the year due to worries about global growth and the health of the banking sector, European stock markets have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.

Many traders will be focusing on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT.

U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labor market strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading into recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

COMPANY NEWS:

ABENGOA :

Abengoa’s majority shareholder is ready to have its stake diluted to around 5 percent in a bid to receive new emergency cash and facilitate a debt restructuring deal, four sources close to the talks between the firm and its creditors said.

AIRBUS :

Airbus is seeking airline support for a new 400-seat jetliner provisionally dubbed the A350-8000 as competition escalates with Boeing BA.N over the world’s largest two-engined jets, airline and aviation industry sources said.

BMW :

After a century building what it calls the “ultimate driving machine”, BMW is preparing for a world in which its customers will be mere passengers, and the cars will do the driving themselves.

Days before BMW’s 100th birthday, its board member for research and development described plans for a completely overhauled company, where half the R&D staff will be computer programmers, competing with the likes of Google parent Alphabet to build the brains for self-driving cars.

GEMALTO :

Chipcard maker Gemalto reported a 10 percent increase in full-year profits from operations to 423 million euros on sales of 3.1 billion euros. The company said it would focus on expanding its gross margin in 2016.

K+S /PROSIEBEN :

German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said the composition of its blue-chip DAX index would change, with shares of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 replacing those of potash maker K+S AG .

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE :

London Stock Exchange Group, which is in talks to merge with Deutsche Boerse to create a pan-European trading house, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Friday.

MONCLER :

Moncler saw a revenue rise of 19 percent at constant exchange rates last year but sales growth slowed in the last few months due to an unusually mild winter in the United States and a drop in tourist flows that affected spending.

SANOFI :

French drugmaker Sanofi has slammed its foot on the gas since announcing the launch of Zika vaccine programme a month ago. Nicholas Jackson, who heads up the effort, said on Thursday he had now assembled a team of more than 80 in-house experts who would start preclinical tests of a potential vaccine in animals this spring.

TELECOM ITALIA :

Shares in Telecom Italia rose as much as 6.5 percent on Thursday as speculation mounted that CEO Marco Patuano’s job could be at risk due to growing pressure from top investor Vivendi ahead of a board meeting in two weeks.

UNICREDIT :

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, needs to streamline governance with a leaner board of directors, the lender’s deputy chairman told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday.

WPP :

Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it had enjoyed a solid start to 2016 after account wins and strong demand across the board helped it end 2015 with its best growth of the year.

ZURICH INSURANCE :

Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 6.1 million Swiss francs ($6.15 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)