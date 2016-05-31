European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - European stocks were expected to be steady at the open on Tuesday, propped up by a rise in the U.S. dollar on currency markets which weakened the euro, since a weaker euro typically helps European companies to export their goods overseas.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 17 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 5 points, or 0.1 percent higher, while France’s CAC was seen down by 5 points, or 0.1 percent lower.

The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on growing expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the euro lost ground. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm but set for monthly loss > Nikkei rises in choppy trade, event risks temper mood > FOREX-Dollar supported by U.S. rate view, Aussie jumps > PRECIOUS-Gold inches up but heading for biggest monthly decline in six > METALS-London copper set for biggest monthly drop since November on dollar gains > U.S. oil prices rise on start of summer driving season

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)