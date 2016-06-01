FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 5:20 AM / in a year

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat to lower on Wednesday.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 4 points, or flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC 40 to open unchanged.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares wobble; oil slip dampens sentiment > US STOCKS-Wall St ends May with whimper as energy shares slump > Nikkei falls as strong yen triggers profit-taking > TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields ease as equities fall > FOREX-Dollar sits below 2-mth high; Aussie buoyed by solid GDP > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains as dollar, Asian stocks weaken > METALS--London copper falls as U.S. rate hike more likely > Oil prices fall on rising Middle East output, China concerns

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

