European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend recent fall

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, extending a recent fall after closing last week near a 4-week low, tracking losses in Asian and U.S. stocks as concerns over a possible British exit from the European Union sparked risk aversion across global markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 1.2-1.5 percent, while futures on the FTSE 100 fell 0.9 percent.

Asian stocks fell the most in over two months and the Japanese yen soared as riskier assets took a hammering before key central bank meetings this week and as nervous investors awaited a June 23 referendum that could see Britain exiting the European Union.

The British pound fell to an eight-week low against the dollar, and has been under substantial pressure since one poll gave the "Out" campaign a ten-point lead late on Friday. Two subsequent polls out over the weekend were split over whether the "In" or "Out campaign is in front.

Concerns over the vote contributed to a slide for European stocks in the previous session. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 2.3 percent at 1,308.8 points, having earlier touched its lowest intraday point since May 16.

There are also several central bank meetings that will be in focus this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan all expected to hold monetary policy steady against a backdrop of caution heightened by the global impact from a possible Brexit.

COMPANY NEWS

SANOFI The French drugmaker said two pivotal phase III clinical trials of its LixiLan diabetes drug had met their targets, readying it for approval in the United States in August and in Europe early next year.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas, the world's fourth-largest securities custodian, expects to grow fiduciary services in Brazil by replacing foreign rivals exiting Latin America's largest economy, two senior executives said.

UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA

Adviser Egon Zehnder has drawn a tentative list of CEO candidates, including BofA-ML Italy head Marco Morelli, Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Credit Agricole's Cariparma unit CEO Alberto Maioli and CDP CEO Fabio Gallia, who has said he is committed to the state agency, Corriere della Sera reported.

The paper quoted sources close to the matter as saying that an outsider could be picked if there is no accord over one of three names to be submitted to the corporate governance committee -- in that case UBI CEO Victor Massiah could be a possible choice.

ENI

Norway's Goliat offshore production facilities are currently producing about 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will soon reach a peak production of about 100,00 bpd, Eni said on Friday after CEO Claudio Descalzi visited to plant.

BAYER

Indicated down 1 pct

Monsanto has still not opened its books more than two weeks after it rejected Bayer's $62 billion acquisition offer but left the door open to a possible deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

TELECOM ITALIA

CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom have offered to divest a chunk of spectrum, more than 8,000 network sites and a roaming deal to a small rival in a bid to convince EU regulators to approve their planned Italian mobile merger.

The new CEO Flavio Cattaneo plans to appoint George Nazi, who joined Telecom Italia in February, as new technology chief after Roberto Opilio resigns joining a growing list of top managers who have recently left the group, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

JULIUS BAER

Chief Executive Boris Collardi tells Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag that focus will be on organic growth this year and on Asia, says he is confident Julius Baer will reach new money growth target of 4-6 pct this year

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The biggest cement maker said it has identified another nine countries where it would make divestments "if we can achieve favourable valuations", without naming the locations, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The company has said it is on track to hit its 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.63 billion) asset sale goal this year with disposals including in Saudi Arabia, South Korea and India, with a "substantial amount" of divestments slated for 2017, too.

For more click

EASYJET

British budget airline easyJet has explored setting up a separate European business if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The former CEO of a software company is suing RBS for allegedly conspiring to push the business into administration to benefit from its sale, court filings show, in the latest case to allege misconduct by the bank's restructuring division.

GLENCORE

Executives at a metals warehouse firm owned by commodities group Glencore allegedly ordered workers to falsify documents in New Orleans to manipulate the zinc market, according to a complaint filed by zinc purchasers in a U.S. Federal Court.

ANGLO AMERICAN

De Beers will sell its 50 percent stake in Botswana's sole coal mine to the government as part of a plan by the diamond producer's parent company Anglo American to whittle down its commodities portfolio.

BMW

Indicated down 1.1 pct

BMW sees the U.S. market at best stagnating in 2016, sales chief Ian Robertson tells Automobilwoche. "We are working to markedly cut inventories at our dealers," he said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated down 1.1 pct

A Frankfurt court is expected to rule on carousel trade in emission certificates, with two Deutsche Bank employees accused of having evaded taxes when buying and selling carbon emission certificates.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks at 2-mth lows, yen up as Brexit fears grip markets > U.S. stock index futures point to lower open > Nikkei slumps to 5-week low as Brexit woes hit global equities > TREASURIES-Yields fall to four month lows on Brexit fears > Dollar slips against yen as Brexit fears stoke risk aversion > PRECIOUS-Gold rises to nearly 4-wk high as Asian stocks slide > METALS-Copper rises ahead of central bank meetings > Oil prices fall back below $50 as economic concerns rise

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.