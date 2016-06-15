European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - European equity futures on Wednesday, marking a slight stabilisation after five previous sessions of losses that were caused by nervousness before next week’s vote in Britain on its European Union membership.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all up between 0.4-0.9 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.9 percent on Tuesday to 1.260,14 points, its lowest closing level since Feb. 24.

Uncertainty surrounding Britain’s June 23 vote on whether or not to stay in the European Union, dubbed as ‘Brexit’, is likely to feature among the reasons as to why the U.S Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Those concerns have driven investors over to safe-haven assets such as the German bund in recent sessions.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIR FRANCE:

Air France said on Tuesday the last four days of strikes by French pilots would cost the airline more than 40 million euros ($45 million).

GECINA/FONCIERE DE PARIS:

French commercial property group Gecina sweetened its offer for Fonciere de Paris (FdP) on Tuesday.

H&M:

Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday sales rose 9 percent in May in local currencies from a year earlier, slightly below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 10 percent rise.

INDITEX:

The world’s biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first quarter net profit up 6 percent from year-ago period driven higher by strong sales as it continues its expansion online.

ORANGE:

French number one telecoms operator Orange is open to merger moves in Europe with the aim to become one of the two biggest regional companies in the sector, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

