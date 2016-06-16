European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - European equity futures fell on Thursday, with the region’s stock markets set to resume a losing streak that has pushed a key European equity index down to a near four-month low as concerns linger over Britain’s vote next week on its European Union membership.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were all down by between 1.2-1.7 percent.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the U.S Federal Reserve having lowered its economic growth forecast and signalling it still planned two rate increases this year, even though the Fed put off an immediate rate hike.

Fed Reserve Chair Janet Yellen acknowledged that Britain’s possible exit from the European Union was one of the factors in the latest rate decision, saying the June 23 referendum would have “consequences for economic and financial conditions in global financial markets.”

Worries about Britain exiting the EU, dubbed as “Brexit”, have hit markets in recent weeks, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falling to its lowest level in nearly fourth months earlier this week.

Asian stocks also turned lower on Thursday while the yen surged after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking further stimulus steps.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS:

Airbus faces a challenge to meet delivery targets for the A350 jet this year due to problems with suppliers, the head of the European planemaker said in remarks published on Wednesday.

ASML:

Chipmaking equipment giant ASML Holdings NV has agreed to buy Taiwanese peer Hermes Microvision Inc (HMI) for about T$100 billion ($3.1 billion) in a deal to boost their firepower in high-tech services for semiconductor makers.

CREDIT SUISSE/UBS:

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Thursday the country’s two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, will likely each need to raise an extra 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.4 billion) in capital to meet new leverage requirements.

SABADELL:

Sabadell said it has been in touch with Banco Popular and other banks in Spain over a potential merger, but no formal talks took place

ZODIAC AEROSPACE:

French aerospace equipment maker Zodiac Aerospace was engulfed in fresh takeover speculation after a media reported aircraft engine maker Safran was preparing a bid, though one source denied the report.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)