September 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

European equity futures drop, Deutsche Bank set for fresh falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European equity index futures opened down on Friday, with shares in German lender Deutsche Bank seen sharply lower, following a drop on Wall Street after fresh concerns surfaced about the health of Germany's biggest lender.

Futures on the EUROSTOXX 50 and other major European indexes were all trading down between 0.9 and 1.6 percent.

Worries over Deutsche that have sent its shares to record lows this week were fuelled after Bloomberg reported that a number of hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with Deutsche had withdrawn some excess cash and adjusted positions held at the lender.

In a statement, Deutsche said its trading clients remained largely supportive. U.S.-listed shares in the bank slumped, and it was seen down around 6 percent in Frankfurt before the market open. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

