Goldman Sachs cuts Europe Inc's earnings f'casts, trims Stoxx 600 target
June 27, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs cuts Europe Inc's earnings f'casts, trims Stoxx 600 target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs sees Europe’s Stoxx 600 falling more than five percent over the next three months as the regional economy and corporate earnings suffer a post-Brexit slowdown.

Goldman sees the Stoxx 600 falling to 300 points over the next three months before staging a slight recovery to 315 by the end of the year.

The index was down 2.2 percent at 315.08 points by 0841 GMT.

The U.S. bank now sees European earnings per share contracting 5 percent in 2016, compared with their earlier forecast for a decline of 2 percent.

European companies, on aggregate, have not shown annual growth since 2011, the broker notes.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs recommend investors cut exposure to insurance and travel sectors in Europe. They upgraded the Food and Beverage sector to an “overweight”. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Atul Prakash)

