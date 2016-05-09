FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs trims European, UK equity index forecasts
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 9, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs trims European, UK equity index forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its forecasts for European and UK equity benchmarks citing sluggish global growth, a stronger euro and weaker-than-expected commodity prices.

Goldman reduced its 12-month target on the pan-European STOXX 600 index to 345 points from 380, a reduction of around 9 percent.

The Wall Street bank now sees 2016 earnings per share for the STOXX 600 falling 2 percent. It had earlier forecast a growth of 4 percent.

“Our 2016 EPS downgrade is a function of a weaker global outlook, a more Dovish Fed (stronger euro, lower risk-free rate) and weaker commodity prices than we forecast,” Goldman wrote in a note.

Goldman cut its 12-month target on Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 index to 6,300 points from 6,550 points, and reduced its 12-month target on the euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 index to 3,070 from 3,500. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

