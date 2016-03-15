FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares hit by weaker commodity stocks and gloomy BOJ view
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

European shares hit by weaker commodity stocks and gloomy BOJ view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, mirroring weaker commodity prices and losses in Asia where stocks slipped after the Bank of Japan held policy steady and offered a bleaker view of the country’s economy.

Six weeks after the radical shift to negative rates, the BOJ dropped references to take rates further negative, and widened an exemption to include $90 billion in short-term funds dubbed money-reserve funds (MRFs).

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 3 percent, the top sectoral decliner, after copper prices dropped as the dollar maintained its strength ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week. The European oil and gas index was also down 1.2 percent as crude oil prices slipped.

Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto fell 4.0 to 5.9 percent, putting pressure on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.9 percent at 1,343.91 points by 0820 GMT.

Bucking the trend, French telecoms operator SFR rose 2.8 percent after saying its core operating profit grew 20 percent to 3.86 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in 2015 as cost cuts offset declining mobile subscribers.

Investors will keep a close eye on other central bank meetings, with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting finishing on Wednesday and meetings of the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank scheduled on Thursday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.