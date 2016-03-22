FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall after explosions hit Brussels airport
March 22, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

European shares fall after explosions hit Brussels airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks leading the market lower after explosions hit the airport in Brussels.

Explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels airport on Tuesday morning, killing one person and injuring several others, the Belgian news agency Belga said. The agency said shots were fired and there were shouts in Arabic shortly before the explosions.

The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell 2.2 percent, the top decliner, with shares in easyJet, Ryanair, Accor, InterContinental Hotels and IHG down by 2.4-4.6 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.7 percent, while Belgium’s benchmark share index was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

