European shares propped up by gains at Credit Suisse

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, stabilising after a pullback in the previous session following deadly attacks in Brussels, with Credit Suisse climbing after announcing more cost cuts.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.6 percent.

Credit Suisse rose 3.2 percent after it announced 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) in additional cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank further as it spurs a restructuring plan aimed at revitalising its earnings.

Technology group Hexagon also rose after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to “overweight” from “equal weight”, but gambling group William Hill slumped 13 percent after warning of lower profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)