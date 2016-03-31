FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom stocks tumble as European shares slip back
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Telecom stocks tumble as European shares slip back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, retreating after solid gains in the previous session following dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, while French telecom stocks underperformed.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7 percent. The index had risen 1.3 percent in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s call for caution in raising U.S. interest rates buoyed global stock markets.

French telecom stocks were among the worst performers after Orange and Bouygues decided to extend negotiations on a possible sale of Bouygues Telecom until Sunday, citing a lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline.

Orange shares fell 1.5 percent, while Bouygues declined 3.3 percent. Rival French telecom stocks also lost ground, with Iliad dropping 3.3 percent, Numericable-SFR down 1 percent, while Altice fell 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.