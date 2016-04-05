FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany leads European shares lower after industrial orders
April 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Germany leads European shares lower after industrial orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, led lower by German stocks after industrial orders unexpectedly dropped in Europe’s biggest economy, suggesting a slowdown in the global economy was leaving its mark.

German industrial orders fell in February in a surprise for economists, due to weaker foreign demand, particularly from euro zone countries.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.7 percent, underperforming a 1.1 percent drop for the FTSEurofirst 300 to 1,297.65.

Exporters and other globally-exposed stocks were hit across the region, with autos down 2.7 percent and mining stocks down 3.1 percent.

The top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 was Peugeot , down 6 percent after the carmaker outlined plans on Tuesday to return to consistent sales growth.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

