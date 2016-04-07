FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares open slightly higher led by healthcare, miners
April 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares open slightly higher led by healthcare, miners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - European shares were slightly higher in early deals on Thursday led by gains in mining and healthcare stocks, but gains were capped by some stocks such as Daimler going ex-dividend.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.17 percent by 0722 GMT after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Healthcare stocks, up 0.9 percent, were the top sectoral gainers for a second session after the termination of the mega Pfizer/Allergan merger deal fuelled talk of other consolidation activity in the sector.

Miners were also up by 0.7 percent.

Wirecard rose 3 percent after the German payments processor reported a rise in full-year profits and proposed lifting its dividend.

German carmaker Daimler fell more than 3 percent. Among other stocks going ex dividend were Skanska and Pearson which fell 5.2 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

Today’s European research round-up

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
