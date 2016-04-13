Miners outperform as European shares rise on solid China data

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese trade data buoyed global stock markets, with mining stocks among the best performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.5 percent.

China’s exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to further signs of stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy.

The latest update from China also lifted mining stocks, given China’s role as the world’s biggest consumer of metals, with Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all rising more than 3 percent.

However, Premier Foods shares slumped around 30 percent after U.S spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from a bid for Premier Foods.

Tesco shares also fell after a cautious outlook statement took some of the shine off its first quarterly sales growth in three years. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)