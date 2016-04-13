FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miners outperform as European shares rise on solid China data
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Miners outperform as European shares rise on solid China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese trade data buoyed global stock markets, with mining stocks among the best performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.2 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1.5 percent.

China’s exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to further signs of stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy.

The latest update from China also lifted mining stocks, given China’s role as the world’s biggest consumer of metals, with Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all rising more than 3 percent.

However, Premier Foods shares slumped around 30 percent after U.S spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from a bid for Premier Foods.

Tesco shares also fell after a cautious outlook statement took some of the shine off its first quarterly sales growth in three years. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.