Mining stocks rally as European shares rise after China data

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details) Adds details, updates prices)

* European shares rise after Chinese export grows

* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 both rise over 2 pct

* Mining stocks outperform, Italy banks recover

* FTSEurofirst still down 7 pct so far in 2016

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni

LONDON/MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday to a two-week high as a rise in Chinese exports buoyed global stock markets, with mining stocks among the best performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2 percent by 1001 GMT while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 2.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst remains down around 7 percent so far in 2016, due partly to concerns about a China-led slowdown in the global economy.

However, data on Wednesday showed that China’s exports in March returned to growth for the first time in nine months, adding to signs of stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy.

The latest update from China also lifted mining stocks, given China’s role as the world’s biggest consumer of metals, with Anglo American rising 7.2 percent while Rio Tinto climbed 4.3 percent.

But Cassa Lombarda economist Marco Vailati said while the headline Chinese figure was strong it was also distorted by calendar effects, warning that the positive impact on sentiment might be short lived.

“Investors may be rushing to cover short position with volatile markets creating profit opportunities, such as in the case of Italian banks which have gone through wild price swings,” he added.

The Italian bank stocks index rose 6.4 percent, recovering from a sell-off in the previous session, after Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said there was no risk that European authorities will block the fund set up to help buy shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed lenders and purchase soured loans.

Shares in Swedish medical technology company Elekta surged 6.9 percent after investors welcomed the appointment of Richard Hausmann as its new chief executive.

However, Premier Foods shares slumped 26 percent after U.S spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from a bid for Premier Foods.

Tesco shares also fell after a cautious outlook statement took some of the shine off its first quarterly sales growth in three years.

Today’s European research round-up

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through to the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)