FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares held back by falls at Burberry and Unilever
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

European shares held back by falls at Burberry and Unilever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Weak oil prices and a fall in the shares of Burberry and Unilever held back European stock markets on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen 2.6 percent to a one-month high in the previous session, was down 0.1 percent.

Burberry slumped 5.9 percent after the British luxury goods group reported a fall in second-half sales.

Unilever’s shares also fell around 1 percent, after the consumer goods company posted a drop in turnover, while weaker oil prices pushed down the shares of energy companies such as BP and Total.

However, shares in media group Entertainment One surged 10 percent after Bloomberg reported that ITV was in talks with the Canadian firm over a possible takeover, even though Entertainment One said it had not received any bid approach. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.