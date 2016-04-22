FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall for second day as automakers skid
April 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European shares fall for second day as automakers skid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday following some disappointing company news, with automaker Daimler sliding after its results and a planned probe into its emissions certification process, while poor sales also hit luxury group Kering.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent in early trading, although it remained on track for its second straight week of gains.

The European auto sector index fell 2.4 percent, the top sectoral decliner, dragged down by a 4.7 percent drop in Daimler after its first-quarter operating profit fell 9 percent. The company also said it will be conducting an internal investigation into the certification process related to exhaust emissions in the United States.

Rival PSA Peugeot Citroen also fell 2.5 percent after it was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile sector.

French luxury group Kering’s shares were down 3.2 percent after its flagship Gucci brand posted a lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday amid a difficult environment for the luxury sector. The Kering group overall posted lower first-quarter sales than expectations.

However, shares in Zodiac Aerospace surged 12 percent on signs of bid interest for it from Safran. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
