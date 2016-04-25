FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge back up towards 3-month highs
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

European shares edge back up towards 3-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, consolidating gains from a strong week which saw a top index touch a 3-month high, with some encouraging earnings reports helping to support the market.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,373.16 points, and was just 0.9 percent off from last Thursday’s peak, which was its highest level since January.

The index ended up 1.6 percent for the week, a second straight weekly gain.

German plastics and chemicals company Covestro rose 2.5 percent after its results. It said that its adjusted core earnings gained 22 percent in the first quarter, as it benefited from cheaper raw materials. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.