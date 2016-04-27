FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gains at Adidas and Barclays keep European shares steady
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Gains at Adidas and Barclays keep European shares steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European shares were steady on Wednesday, with markets supported by gains at sportswear group Adidas and British bank Barclays, although some tech stocks fell after lower sales at Apple.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.1 percent while Spain’s IBEX progressed 0.6 percent, with Spain set for new elections in June.

Shares in German sporting goods group Adidas surged 6 percent after the company hiked its guidance for 2016 as it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit, citing strong brand momentum.

Barclays also rose 4.2 percent. Even though Barclays reported a slump in profits, some traders pointed to a relatively strong performance at the bank’s UK division as helping to boost the shares.

However, technology stocks such as AMS, Dialog Semiconductor and ARM lost ground after Apple posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in 13 years. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
