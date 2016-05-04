FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks hover near 3-week low, Dialog and BHP slump
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 4, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

European stocks hover near 3-week low, Dialog and BHP slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered near a three-week low on Wednesday, with shares in Dialog Semiconductor and BHP Billiton among the worst performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen 1.7 percent in the previous session to a three-week low, was flat.

Dialog shares slumped 9 percent after the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating profit.

Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton fell as weak copper prices impacted the sector.

However, BHP underperformed its peers to decline by 6 percent after federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its owners - Vale and BHP - over the fatal collapse of a dam last November.

French bank Societe Generale rose 3.6 percent after pledging further cost cuts this year, with the rise in SocGen shares also lifting up the stocks of its rivals BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
